Palisades Brush Fire Scorches Eight Acres, No Injuries Reported

Progress Continued as Three LAFD Helicopters, Along With LACoFD Copter 22, Conducted Water Drops

Firefighters successfully contained a brush fire early Wednesday morning after battling flames overnight in Pacific Palisades. The fire, which began shortly after midnight near 1699 Via Las Palmas, burned eight acres but caused no injuries or structural damage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 12:17 a.m., with 3-4 acres of heavy brush burning under 15 mph winds. Due to weather conditions, LAFD helicopters were initially unable to fly, prompting Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) to deploy Copter 22 and four camp crews to assist with cutting containment lines. Firefighters established structural defense for at least one home, though no evacuation orders were issued.

By 1:41 a.m., the fire had grown to 8-9 acres, prompting the launch of multiple LAFD helicopters as weather conditions improved. LACoFD’s Copter 22 also continued making water drops, and ground crews worked to protect homes along Via Pacifica and Via La Costa.

By 2:19 a.m., the fire’s size was holding steady at 5-8 acres with a slow rate of spread. Light winds and the area’s challenging topography drove the fire, but Incident Command did not request additional resources.

Progress continued as three LAFD helicopters, along with LACoFD Copter 22, conducted water drops. Ground crews coordinated containment efforts, and by 3:38 a.m., forward progress had been stopped.

Firefighters fully contained the blaze by 4:46 a.m., with a hose line completed around the perimeter. Crews continued mop-up operations to ensure no flare-ups, while some resources were released from the scene.

