Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online

Burglary

January 17, 4 to 10 a.m., in the 17400 block of Posetano Road. The white male suspect, 40s, entered the victim’s backyard via unknown means. The suspect selected victim’s property and fled the location with a wet suit and three beach towels. Suspect later arrested after captured on surveillance footage (see above).

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

January 16, 8:30 to 10:05 a.m., in the 15821 block of Sunset Boulevard. The suspect broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, which included a California driver’s license.

January 16, 4:15 to 6 p.m. in the 1045 block of Will Rogers State Park Road. Unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, which included wallet, cash and a California driver’s license.

January 19, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. in the 510 block of Los Liones Drive. An unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, including a backpack and laptop.

January 19, noon to 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Los Liones Drive. An unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, including a backpack, wallet, air pods and credit cards.

January 23, 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. at Sunset and Temescal Canyon Road. An unknown suspect smashed victim’s window and took ID, purse and sunglasses.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Politics

Lieu, Bloom, Allen, Bonin and More to Attend Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s Annual Meeting

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Meeting to take place via zoom this Sunday Every year the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club holds a meeting, open to...
Dining, News, Video

Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
News, Video

Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon: Palisades Today – January, 28, 2021

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon *...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
News

Resilient Palisades’ Zero-Emission Landscaping Meeting

January 27, 2021

Read more
January 27, 2021

Helping your gardener switch to zero-emission maintenance equipment will greatly reduce your family’s global warming footprint, eliminate the release of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 27, 2021

Read more
January 27, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 27, 2021

Read more
January 27, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...

George Wolfberg (third from right) at the 2019 George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon groundbreaking. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News

George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon Name Official

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners approve naming of future Palisades park By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News, Video

Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades: Palisades Today – January, 25, 2021

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades *...
News, Video

Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...

The 100 block of Marquez where two car thefts occurred recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
News, Video

Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign: Palisades Today – January, 21, 2021

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign *...
News, Video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
News, Westside Wellness

FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR