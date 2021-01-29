Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online

Burglary

January 17, 4 to 10 a.m., in the 17400 block of Posetano Road. The white male suspect, 40s, entered the victim’s backyard via unknown means. The suspect selected victim’s property and fled the location with a wet suit and three beach towels. Suspect later arrested after captured on surveillance footage (see above).

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

January 16, 8:30 to 10:05 a.m., in the 15821 block of Sunset Boulevard. The suspect broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, which included a California driver’s license.

January 16, 4:15 to 6 p.m. in the 1045 block of Will Rogers State Park Road. Unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, which included wallet, cash and a California driver’s license.

January 19, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. in the 510 block of Los Liones Drive. An unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, including a backpack and laptop.

January 19, noon to 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Los Liones Drive. An unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed victim’s property, including a backpack, wallet, air pods and credit cards.

January 23, 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. at Sunset and Temescal Canyon Road. An unknown suspect smashed victim’s window and took ID, purse and sunglasses.