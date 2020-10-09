Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower

Palisades crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who broke into a home, used the pool and took a shower.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

15200 Friends St, 9/30/20 at 7:40 PM. The suspects (identified) shot victim’s back with a BB gun.

Stolen Vehicle

1200 Monument St, btwn 9/29/20 at 8 PM and 9/30/20 at 8:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

500 Chautauqua, btwn 9/28/20 at 10 PM and 9/29/20 at 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a garage.

1000 Las Pulgas Pl, 10/4/20 btwn 12:53 AM and 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

Burglary

500 Chautauqua, btwn 9/28/20 at 10 PM and 9/29/20 at 9 AM. The suspect broke a door knob to enter victim’s home and took wine, money, and car keys.

1100 Cumbre Alta Ct, btwn 9/25/20 at 5 PM and 9/29/20 at 1 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home, used the pool, game room, and shower, and took water bottles.

1000 Monument St, btwn 10/3/20 at 10 AM and 10/4/20 at 2 PM. The suspect pried open a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 9/30/20 btwn 5:45 PM and 6:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 10/4/20 btwn 8 AM and 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a cell phone.

Theft 300 Las Casas, 9/27/20 at 9:30 AM. The suspect (identified) took victim’s cell phone.

DUI

Pacific Caost Hwy/Bay Club Dr, 9/29/20 at 11:23 PM. A 29 year old male was arrested for DUI after being stopped for a speeding violation.

Violation of Court Order

100 Marquez Pl, 10/3/20 at 10:50 PM. A 52 year old female was arrested for violation of a court order.