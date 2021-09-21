Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend: Palisades Today – September 20, 2021

* Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend
* Palisades Democratic Hosts A Virtual Garden Party
“The Palisades is the only area that gets ‘extra’ officers. The fact that the Palisades gets these extra officers has been a point of contention for other Westside communities, but I have staunchly defended it whenever the injection is raised,” writes LAPD Captain Jonathan Tom in a letter to the community. Photo: Facebook (@lapdwestla).
Crime, News

The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom, Commanding Officer, for Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West LA Area, to the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) regarding our Beach detail officers and policing in the Palisades.

September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021

All, Rusty [Redican] was the Police Officer 3 on the Beach detail and not a Senior Lead Officer. SLO Brian...
Video

The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved

September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021

The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Video

Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?

September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021

Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
Video

LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood

September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021

Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Video, Westside Wellness

Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center By Chad Winthrop  A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a...
Education, News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Video

Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Video

Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
News, Video

St. Matthews Music Guild Resumes Live Concerts on September 17th: Palisades Today – September 13, 2021

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Nancy Cleveland Seeks Volunteers to Help Water Trees at Will Rogers...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources

September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021

Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Video

Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!

September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021

NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...

Trail cameras captured P-63, one of the mountain lions studied during the Covid-19 shutdown, walking in the fog. Photo: National Park Service.
News

Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Moved Less With Fewer Humans in Parks During the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order

September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021

According to a recent study published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence, as people sheltered in place during the initial stage of...
Video

Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit

September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021

Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
News, Video

Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021

September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced *...

