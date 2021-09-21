Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend: Palisades Today – September 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend
* Palisades Democratic Hosts A Virtual Garden Party
The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom, Commanding Officer, for Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West LA Area, to the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) regarding our Beach detail officers and policing in the Palisades.
September 21, 2021 Staff Writer
All, Rusty [Redican] was the Police Officer 3 on the Beach detail and not a Senior Lead Officer. SLO Brian...
The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved
September 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades
September 14, 2021 Staff Writer
LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center By Chad Winthrop A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a...
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
St. Matthews Music Guild Resumes Live Concerts on September 17th: Palisades Today – September 13, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Nancy Cleveland Seeks Volunteers to Help Water Trees at Will Rogers...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
September 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Moved Less With Fewer Humans in Parks During the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order
September 8, 2021 Staff Writer
According to a recent study published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence, as people sheltered in place during the initial stage of...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced *...
