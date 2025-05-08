Palisades Council Urges Balance of Fire Regulations with Urban Forestry Preservation

The letter, signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, was sent to state Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has approved a letter to the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Zone Zero Regulatory Advisory Committee, urging reconsideration of proposed defensible space regulations. The decision was made during a special board meeting on May 5, following a presentation on fire safety by David Barrett of MySafeLA.

The letter, sent on May 6, addresses the April 7 draft of Zone 0 regulations under Public Resources Code Section 4291. It reflects the community’s concerns about balancing fire prevention with preserving the urban forest in Pacific Palisades, designated as a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.

The PPCC, representing the community since 1973, emphasized the need for science-based regulations that prevent fire damage while maintaining trees and vegetation that helped protect structures during the recent fire. The letter supports comments from the Palisades Forestry Committee and Dr. Travis Longcore of The Urban Wildlands Group, criticizing the proposed rules for promoting a “one-size-fits-all” approach unsuitable for urban wildlands.

The council argues that the regulations threaten biodiversity, increase erosion, and diminish the neighborhood’s natural beauty by potentially eliminating trees and shrubs between closely spaced suburban homes. It calls for flexible, science-driven policies that consider the unique characteristics of urban areas like Pacific Palisades, distinct from rural forest settings.

The letter, approved after public discussion and moved by board members Chris Spitz and Beth Holden-Garland, was signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl. Copies were sent to state Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park.