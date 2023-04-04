Palisades Crime Update

Several crimes have been reported in the Pacific Palisades area, according to recent police records provided by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin. The crimes included burglary, theft from vehicles, and grand theft auto.

In one instance on March 19th, an unknown suspect reportedly used an unknown means to gain entry into a locked vehicle parked at 17700 Pacific Coast Highway. The suspect allegedly removed property from the vehicle before fleeing the location. A similar incident occurred later that day at 17300 Pacific Coast Highway, where an unknown suspect smashed a vehicle window, removed the victim’s property, and fled the scene.

Another report of theft from a locked vehicle occurred on March 20th at 15100 Pacific Coast Highway. The victim had parked their vehicle and went surfing, but upon returning, discovered that their property had been taken.

In a separate incident on March 21st, a vehicle was stolen from a garage located at 700 Latimer Road with the keys left inside. The vehicle was not recovered until the following day at 1000 hours.