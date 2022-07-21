Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin

Good Evening Everyone,

Please pay attention to 2 community events I will be hosting. Attached are two flyers for Hike With A Cop on Sunday July 31. and Coffee With A Cop on Sunday August 7. We are now in the midst of the Summer months. As usual, we are seeing an increase in foot traffic around the beach and shopping areas of the Palisades. Most of the crimes we are seeing are crimes of opportunity. Please do not leave valuables inside your vehicle. If you are out and about, don’t turn your back on your valuables. If someone wants to grab something they will do it when your distracted. The few burglaries we have are pretty much the same MO (modus operandi), our suspects are gaining entry through the sides or rear of the residence. Keep your eyes open for suspicious vehicles and people in the neighborhood. It may not warrant a call to the Police but definitely notify your neighbors to be visible to let everyone know we are watching. There is a lot of information going out through social media apps and the typical telephone game. Please keep in mind, a lot of information can be construed or misleading when a persons perspective is interjected . Please reach out to me if you have specific questions or concerns. Thanks to Sharon Kilbride and Sue Pascoe for meeting with the Beach Unit and providing the great pictures. Most importantly, thank you to the Palisades Community for all the support and help you all do everyday to make this neighborhood safe and beautiful. 

  • Security Window Film : There are many different brands and Company’s that make theses shatter proof window film. I recommend looking into what type works for your home. This is just another added measure to make it harder for our criminals to get to our stuff. When someone smashes a window its usually just one hit. The film makes it harder to smash and obviously the person has to hit the glass several times creating more noise (which they do not want). 
  • MyLA311 app : If you have not done so already. I highly recommend downloading this app. You can generate a multitude of city services ranging from street services, Department of sanitation and Department of Transportation. Once a service request has been made you receive notifications of the status and outcome of the request. 
  • When calling 911 or the non-emergency line (877-275-5273), please be patient and know your location and a detailed description of the incident your are calling about. Our LAPD Dispatchers are very good at determining the nature of response. 
  • I encourage everyone to get a security system that will give you instant notification if someone is on your property. This helps us (LAPD), if you can see that someone is in your house and can give a good description of the suspects. It will bump our response up to a priority call instead of a non-priority (alarm only). 
  • If you have security cameras on your property, it is helpful for an investigation to have one or more cameras angled towards the street or sidewalk. Investigators can back track areas where people are seen coming from based on video footage. Hopefully with other cameras showing vehicles or other suspects, investigators can obtain valuable information. 
  • Please continue to secure (lock) your house and vehicles and do not leave valuables in your vehicle. Let’s make it harder for these criminals to get our stuff.
  • Remember to be aware of your surroundings. We can deter most crimes when we acknowledge the people around us. Most criminals do not want to be notice.

You can also check crimemapping.com for daily information of crime in the area.

