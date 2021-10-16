Palisades Design Review Board Denies Proposed Business Opening

15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. Photo: Google.

New location for The Hydration Room denied

By Dolores Quintana

A proposal submitted to the Palisades Design Review Board to allow The Hydration Room to open a new location in the space formerly occupied by The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in Pacific Palisades, has been unanimously denied.

 These are the reasons that the Design Review Board declined to approve the proposed store at 15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. 

The ruling from the Design Review Board said, “The DRB does not feel that the proposed business enhances or protects the community-oriented uses or preserves the quality of the existing residential area.” as published by Circling The News.

The Hydration Room is a business that sells customized vitamin injections and IV therapies created by the anesthesiologist Dr. Brent Florie. These therapies are used in fitness recovery and are given to patients to relieve migraine headaches, hangovers, stress, and as a remedy for colds and flu among other uses as stated by their website here

Members of the DRB felt uncomfortable with medical treatments and procedures being done in a former retail restaurant space and thought a medical or more clinical environment would be better suited to the business for a number of different reasons. There was concern from the DRB about why the City had not required a conditional use permit to clear the establishment for use that did not adhere to local zoning ordinances, especially given that we are still in the middle of the Covid 19 pandemic. Such health and safety protections are critical during normal times, but are even more crucial now. 

The Design Review Board also felt that the Hydration Room’s proposal lacked health and safety protocols that would ensure sanitary conditions for workers and customers that would include hand washing sinks for janitorial and medical staff, a separate employee bathroom, and a clean room to produce hygienic materials to be used on customers. Cleanliness is essential to operating any type of business, but especially important to a business that uses medical procedures in any fashion. 

Explicitly noted in the DRB written ruling was the observation that the Pacific Palisades Specific Plan Section 2F states the following: “… and promote the general welfare by prohibiting buildings, structures or uses which are inconsistent with the purposes or standards of this Specific Plan or which are inappropriate to their settings, surroundings … or their environmental setting.” as reported by Circling The News.

Section 2D was also cited in the report: “To assure that the commercial uses are consistent with the general character of the Pacific Palisades community, which consists of single-family residences, some multiple residences [sic] structures and significant open space and park-like development.” reported Circling The News.

The Design Review Board exists to assure the residents of the Pacific Palisades that any new development will conform to the design and culture of the neighborhood as it exists. In citing sections 2D and 2F, they have made the case that The Hydration Room is not a business that would enhance this specific area. In their letter to the City Planning Department, the DRB said, as reported by Circling The News. , “A problematic, palliative medical treatment facility in the center of Pacific Palisades, trendy as it may appear, is not consistent with the established character, identity and ongoing welfare of the Community.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Fire, News

Palisades RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...
News

Santa Ana Wind Event Prompts Red Flag Warning

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Santa Ana wind event expected through Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro Peak wind gusts upwards of 45 mph and temperatures...

Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...
Dining, News

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...
News, Westside Wellness

Free Walk Up Flu Shot Clinic in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A free drive thru and walk up flu shot clinic is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend. The event...

Palisades' sophomore Josh Russell (#28) and junior Ghamani Andrews (#27) in action at home versus University High School on October 8. Photo: Facebook (paliquarterbackclub).
News, Sports

Pali High Football’s Perfect Season Continues

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

Dolphins 7-0, ranked #3 in LA City Section By Chad Winthrop Coming off a resounding 55-0 victory, the undefeated Pali...

A Coco delivery robot along the bike path in Santa Monica. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

Palisades Lutheran Church To Host First Annual Oktoberfest 5k Charity Run: Palisades Today – October 11, 2021

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Has Returned * Palisades Lutheran Church To...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

301 Ocean North apartment complex in Santa Monica. Photo: 301ocean.com.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive. Photo: Facebook (@PacificPalisadesPost283).
News, Real Estate

Palisades ​​American Legion Hall Post Renovations Underway

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Six month renovation process begins September 27 By Dolores Quintana The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Education, News

Pali High School Board to Decide on Vaccine Mandate

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Proposal to be taken up during October 12 Board meeting By Dolores Quintana The Palisades Charter High School Board of...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Teenage Mountain Biker Airlifted From Mandeveille Canyon

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

19-year-old mountain biker suffers non-life threatening injuries By Sam Catanzaro LAFD air crews this week rescued a teenage mountain biker...
News, Upbeat Beat

Glass Pumpkin Sale This Weekend Supporting Palisades-Malibu YMCA

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Staff Writer Santa Monica College will hold a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR