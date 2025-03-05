Palisades Dolphins Basketball Secures Playoff Victory, Advances to Next Round

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesbasketball

The Palisades High School boys’ basketball team delivered a commanding performance in their playoff matchup Tuesday night, cruising past Righetti 82-50 to advance to the next round.

The Dolphins set the tone early, surging to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and never looking back, according to MaxPreps. They maintained their offensive efficiency throughout the game, scoring 20 points in the second quarter, 24 in the third, and 18 in the fourth. Righetti struggled to keep pace, managing only 50 points against Palisades’ dominant defense.

The win marks Palisades’ fourth consecutive home victory and improves their season record to 20-11. Over their last four games, the Dolphins have averaged 68 points per contest, showcasing their offensive firepower, MaxPreps reported.

Righetti, which entered the game on a six-game road winning streak, saw its season come to an end with a 20-13 record.

With the victory, Palisades advances to face North High School (Bakersfield) in the next round on Thursday. 

North enters the contest with a 28-6 record and is riding a five-game winning streak. Palisades will look to continue their strong playoff run as they prepare for another tough test.

in News, Upbeat
