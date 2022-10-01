Palisades Estate With 8 Bedrooms and 12 Bathrooms Hits Market for $20.5 Million

Rivas Canyon Road mansion checks in at almost 12,000 square feet on a two-acre lot

By Dolores Quintana

One of the many mansions in the Pacific Palisades has gone on the market for $20,500,000. Located at 1105 Rivas Canyon Road on a two-acre lot, the house has almost 12,000 square feet of space with eight bedrooms and a grand total of 12 bathrooms.

Nicholas O’Malley is the listing agent for the property and is affiliated with the Pacific Palisades branch of Coldwell Banker Realty. O’Malley said this about the property, per the press release, “Just minutes away from hiking trails, this home is surrounded by beautiful mature Cyprus, palms and oaks as well as other striking landscaping.”

The home boasts two full kitchens with Cosentino countertops and professional-grade Thermador appliances, a living room with a fireplace, an office with walnut walls and shelving, a family room, humidor, a grand bar with suede bar lining and a screening room with EcoDomo vintage leather paneling. Upstairs, the master suite features a bathroom and a private view deck with a fire feature.

The estate’s grounds contain a 40-foot hanging garden, a detached guesthouse with a private driveway and entry, a 20-foot custom-made exterior dining table and a hand-laid Island Stone pebbled pool and spa. The three-car garage and a large motor court will provide ample guest parking and even if that’s not enough, a second driveway with access for overflow parking and automobile maintenance. The home has rustic exterior finishes of brick, stone and wood and vintage tin and hand-coffered wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, disappearing doors as well as limestone and hardwood flooring.

To review the listing, go here. If you would like to contact listing agent Nicholas O’Malley, he can be reached at 424-438-4798 or nicholas.omalley@camoves.com.