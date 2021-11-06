Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million

Photo: Redfin

Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale

By Dolores Quintana

Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills Estates have listed a brand new property in the Pacific Palisades. 

The property is a contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue and is “minutes from the beach” according to the listing on Redfin.com. 

The listing further describes the property as being, “Behind reclaimed oak gates, a well-manicured driveway leads to the ultimate wellness & entertainment compound. Floor-to-ceiling doors throughout open onto outdoor entertaining areas featuring a 70 ft ozone lap pool, hot & cold plunges, bocce court and alfresco dining. Complete with a theater, gym, infrared sauna, & massive standalone barn guest house in the serenity of imported 50+ year old olive trees from Napa, blooming flowers, & edible gardens. This 8 bed, 11 bath beautiful home is crafted with world-class finishes such as French limestone, handmade tile, & European oak floors & beams throughout that fully harmonizes with its natural surroundings. Open, sun-kissed living spaces with high ceilings feature a living room with a double height fireplace and chef’s kitchen.” 

The listing price is $22.5 million.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Crime, News

Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
News

Court Decides in Favor of Malibu in Case with Verizon Wireless

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the City of Malibu in a case with Verizon about the...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
News, Video

Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Life and Arts, News

Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott

October 29, 2021

Read more
October 29, 2021

Saturday at 4:45 p.m. By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

New Executive Chef for Five-Star Malibu Hotel

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

David Fricaud joins the Malibu Beach Inn By Dolores Quintana A new executive chef is jointing the restaurant for a...

A kitten recovered from the engine bay of a vehicle in Brentwood recently. Photo: LAPD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Firefighters Save Kitten Stowaway

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Cat now up for adoption at the West Los Angeles Shelter By Sam Catanzaro LAFD firefighters in Brentwood helped a...
Fire, News

LAFD Fire Drone Exhibition

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) will...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News, Video

Pali Charter High Board Of Trustees Discusses Vaccine Mandate & Virtual Meetings: Palisades Today – October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Businessman Sim Farar Appointed As U.S Representative To The U.N...

A Malibu mansion Jordan’s King Abdullah bought for $70 million. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Pandora Papers Reveals Jordan’s King Abdullah Bought $70M Malibu Mansion

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The Pandora Papers have revealed the extent of the King...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR