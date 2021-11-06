Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million

Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale

By Dolores Quintana

Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills Estates have listed a brand new property in the Pacific Palisades.

The property is a contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue and is “minutes from the beach” according to the listing on Redfin.com.

The listing further describes the property as being, “Behind reclaimed oak gates, a well-manicured driveway leads to the ultimate wellness & entertainment compound. Floor-to-ceiling doors throughout open onto outdoor entertaining areas featuring a 70 ft ozone lap pool, hot & cold plunges, bocce court and alfresco dining. Complete with a theater, gym, infrared sauna, & massive standalone barn guest house in the serenity of imported 50+ year old olive trees from Napa, blooming flowers, & edible gardens. This 8 bed, 11 bath beautiful home is crafted with world-class finishes such as French limestone, handmade tile, & European oak floors & beams throughout that fully harmonizes with its natural surroundings. Open, sun-kissed living spaces with high ceilings feature a living room with a double height fireplace and chef’s kitchen.”

The listing price is $22.5 million.