Palisades Farmers Market Reopening

Photo: Pacific Palisades Farmers Market (Facebook).

Weekly market to return August 30

By Sam Catanzaro

The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting down in the spring due to COVID-19.

According to organizers, the Pacific Palisades Farmers Market will reopen on Sunday, August 30.

The market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday, in the Palisades Village area. Previously the market operated out of Palisades Charter High School.

“The Palisade Farmers Market will be [returning] to her original home on Swarthmore Ave, and continue down Antioch, past Sunset. With the health and safety of our guests and vendors top of mind, we are extending the market to ensure there is ample space for physical distancing. Our patrons can shop the North End of the market on Swarthmore, and cross over Sunset to enjoy the South End of the market on Antioch,” the market wrote in a Facebook post. “This year is the Pali Farmers Markets’ 20th Birthday, and while she has had her share of change over the years, we are humbled by the loving support of the Pali community – without you we would not exist. We are so proud to serve your community and this news comes at a time when we think everyone can use a little good news, every day.”

Organizers say that the safety and security of guests, market vendors and employees continue to be an “absolute priority” and that the market is following all of LA County Health Department’s guidelines and protocols.

“Out of respect for our neighbors, we kindly request that you do not utilize street parking in the neighborhood. Our friends at Caruso are offering market guests complimentary parking from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at Palisades Village,” the market added.

All guests are required to wear a face covering.

In March, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shut down all farmers markets in the city due to overcrowding concerns and made each market get individual approval to reopen.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Teacher Union Harming High Schoolers? Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Teacher Union Harming High Schoolers? * AirBnb Cracking Down On Party...
Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 22, 2020

Read more
August 22, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...

"Californians realize that using their own cars, especially if they ride only with others sheltering with them, is about as safe as staying home," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Opinion

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...

Shane Thomas. Photo: GuFundMe.
News, Sports

Pali High Mourns Death of Shane Thomas: Soccer Player and ‘Beautiful Soul’

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

17-year-old Shane Thomas passes away while practicing soccer By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Charter High School mourned this week the death...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

The former Taste in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
News, Video

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy,...
News, Video

Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...

Rendering of 17346 Sunset Boulevard. Photo: LACDP.
News, Real Estate

Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, Video

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
News

Getty Staffers Send Open Letter Complaining of Racial Bias

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

By Staff Writer Hundreds of current and former Getty Center employees have signed an open letter complaining of racial bias...
Dining, News

Enterprise Fish Closing, Mr. Chow Malibu Replacement

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater A new steak restaurant in the neighborhood. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR