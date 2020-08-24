Palisades Farmers Market Reopening

Weekly market to return August 30

By Sam Catanzaro

The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting down in the spring due to COVID-19.

According to organizers, the Pacific Palisades Farmers Market will reopen on Sunday, August 30.

The market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday, in the Palisades Village area. Previously the market operated out of Palisades Charter High School.

“The Palisade Farmers Market will be [returning] to her original home on Swarthmore Ave, and continue down Antioch, past Sunset. With the health and safety of our guests and vendors top of mind, we are extending the market to ensure there is ample space for physical distancing. Our patrons can shop the North End of the market on Swarthmore, and cross over Sunset to enjoy the South End of the market on Antioch,” the market wrote in a Facebook post. “This year is the Pali Farmers Markets’ 20th Birthday, and while she has had her share of change over the years, we are humbled by the loving support of the Pali community – without you we would not exist. We are so proud to serve your community and this news comes at a time when we think everyone can use a little good news, every day.”

Organizers say that the safety and security of guests, market vendors and employees continue to be an “absolute priority” and that the market is following all of LA County Health Department’s guidelines and protocols.

“Out of respect for our neighbors, we kindly request that you do not utilize street parking in the neighborhood. Our friends at Caruso are offering market guests complimentary parking from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at Palisades Village,” the market added.

All guests are required to wear a face covering.

In March, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shut down all farmers markets in the city due to overcrowding concerns and made each market get individual approval to reopen.