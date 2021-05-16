Palisades Fire Remains at Zero Percent Containment

The Palisades Fire Sunday evening. Photo: LAFD

Arsonist sought for 1,325 acre fire that broke out Friday night

By Sam Catanzaro

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for around 1,000 residents after a brush fire likely started by arson remains at zero percent containment.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was first reported Friday at 10:02 p.m. at 1807 N Michael Lane in the area near the Trailer Canyon.

The fire, dubbed the Palisades Fire, remains at zero percent containment and has burned around 1,325 acres as of Sunday at 1:30 p.m. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Saturday evening issued mandatory evacuation orders for Zone 4 and Zone 6 in Topanga.

In addition, the LAFD has issued an evacuation warning for the 1500 block of Chastain Parkway West. This includes all homes north of Chastain Parkway over to Calle Del Cielo, the eastern boundary). The warning area includes Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes West of Calle Del Cielo / Ave Ashley up to the hills.

“All residents in this area are urged to prepare for a potential evacuation based on the developing fire activity. Gather your valuables, medicines etc and load them into your car so you are ready if asked to evacuate,” the LAFD said.

Visit https://lafd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Media/index.html?appid=ba8cfed4b4a04d49b7489eb8300727a8 for the most up-to-date map.

The LAFD says after a calm Saturday night, crews are preparing for conditions to become hazardous again Sunday as the marine layer burns off.

“The weather remained cool and moist overnight which led to calmer fire activity. However, as it warms up today the conditions are expected to change as the vegetation in this area is very dry and has not burned in 50+ years. The onshore winds expected to pick up in the afternoon could push the fire in the NW direction and resources are in place for any structural defense required,” said LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart on Sunday morning. “Helicopters continue to conduct water dropping operations while firefighters are on the ground in the difficult terrain, working to get handlines in place.”

According to the LAFD, the fire cause is deemed to be a ‘suspicious start’ and it remains an open, active investigation. Citizen App is offering a $30,000 reward to anyone who provides info that leads to the arrest of an arson suspect. If you have any information at all, please reach out to tips@citizen.com, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, LAFD Arson, LAFDARSON@LACITY.ORG or LAFD Chief Armando Hogan armando.hogan@lacity.org

Suspected Arsonist – Photo Courtesy of LA County Fire, Citizen Mobile App

As reported by Circling the News, the suspected arsonist is a homeless individual. Officials say, however, that the suspect is not a man named Hilton, a convicted arsonist who has been making fires in Pacific Palisades hillside areas.

This story will be updated regularly

