Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station
* Where Will July 4th Fireworks Be Held This Year?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Turn Signal Activated at Dangerous Intersection
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Left-turn phasing signal installed at Sunset and Chautauqua A new turn signal is now active at a Pacific Palisades intersection...
Alternatives for the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project.
During the most recent public meeting about the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project Four alternatives where presented, learn more in this...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Virtual Julia Morgan Legacy Event in Honor of Women’s History Month
March 19, 2021 Palisades News
In honor of Women’s History Month, the Annenberg Community Beach House and Santa Monica Conservancy present a special commemoration of...
Estate Sale Theft, String of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update
March 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by LAPD Officer Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include am estate sale theft and a string of...
Illegal Parties at Palisades Recreational Park Concerning Residents
After hours gatherings, parties, unsafe driving, and fires among unsafe activities at Palisades Park find out what’s being done in...
Low Water Pressure in Upper Chautauqua Blvd Causing Problems for Residents
March 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades residents in upper Chautauqua Blvd express concerns over low water pressure, how low is too low? Find out in...
Palisades Rotary Club $10K Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record
March 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette
Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Palisades School Reopening Update
March 17, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s (PPCC) March 11 meeting recap PPCC was pleased to welcome LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin along...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 17, 2021 Staff Writer
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
LAPD Pre-Identifies Palisades Village as Potential Looting Target
March 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says there are no specific intelligence threats but still ready to pre-deploy officers By Sam Catanzaro As the trial...
1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time: Palisades Today – March, 15, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time * Chase’s Care...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station * Where...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station * Where...Read more