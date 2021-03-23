Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021

* Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station
* Where Will July 4th Fireworks Be Held This Year?
The intersection of Sunset and Chautauqua boulevards.
News

Turn Signal Activated at Dangerous Intersection

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Left-turn phasing signal installed at Sunset and Chautauqua A new turn signal is now active at a Pacific Palisades intersection...
Video

Alternatives for the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project.

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

During the most recent public meeting about the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project Four alternatives where presented, learn more in this...
Dining, Video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
News

Virtual Julia Morgan Legacy Event in Honor of Women’s History Month

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Annenberg Community Beach House and Santa Monica Conservancy present a special commemoration of...
Crime, News

Estate Sale Theft, String of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Submitted by LAPD Officer Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include am estate sale theft and a string of...
Video

Illegal Parties at Palisades Recreational Park Concerning Residents

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

After hours gatherings, parties, unsafe driving, and fires among unsafe activities at Palisades Park find out what’s being done in...
Video

Low Water Pressure in Upper Chautauqua Blvd Causing Problems for Residents

March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

Palisades residents in upper Chautauqua Blvd express concerns over low water pressure, how low is too low? Find out in...
Video

Palisades Rotary Club $10K Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record

March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Dining, Video

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Education, News, Westside Wellness

Palisades School Reopening Update

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s (PPCC) March 11 meeting recap PPCC was pleased to welcome LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin along...
News, Westside Wellness

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Video

Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...

The National Guard at Palisades Village on May 31, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAPD Pre-Identifies Palisades Village as Potential Looting Target

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

LAPD says there are no specific intelligence threats but still ready to pre-deploy officers By Sam Catanzaro As the trial...
Video

1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time: Palisades Today – March, 15, 2021

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time * Chase’s Care...
Video

Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...

