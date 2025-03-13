Palisades High School Band to Perform at Hollywood Bowl to Honor First Responders

Titled WE ❤️ LA, the event will feature a program spanning classical, jazz, and iconic film scores

The Palisades Charter High School Band will join the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel for a special free concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, April 1, honoring first responders and community members affected by recent wildfires.

Titled WE ❤️ LA, the event will feature a program spanning classical, jazz, and iconic film scores, including music by Mahler, Gershwin, and John Williams. The Palisades Charter High School Band will have a rare opportunity to perform alongside one of the world’s leading orchestras, highlighting the role of music in uniting and healing the community.

The evening’s lineup includes Ortiz’s Kauyumari, Mahler’s Adagietto from Symphony No. 5, and Gershwin’s Variations on “I Got Rhythm”, performed by Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton. The concert will close with a selection of Williams’ most recognizable film compositions, including themes from Superman, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

Tickets for the event are free but require registration. First responders and those directly impacted by the wildfires will be randomly selected to receive tickets, with notifications beginning March 16. The concert will also be broadcast live on Classical California KUSC (91.5FM in Los Angeles) and KDFC (90.3FM in San Francisco), with streaming available online for one week after the performance.