Palisades Home With French Country Accents on Market for $3.3M

The Spa-Like Bathroom Includes a Standalone Tub, Rainfall Shower, a Vanity and Sauna

This traditional residence exudes the charm of French Country design with an expansive living room featuring a cozy fireplace, a resort-style backyard complete with a pool, spa, al fresco dining and lounge areas and four bedroom suites.

Located at 1402 El Bosque Ct and on the market for $3.3 million, the primary suite offers a fireplace, spacious bedroom area, walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with a standalone tub, rainfall shower, dual sinks, a vanity, and a sauna. All of the upstairs bedrooms provide ample space, with a junior primary suite boasting an expansive patio.

Additional features of this property include a three-car garage, a multi-zone HVAC system, hardwood floors, and new carpeting upstairs.

The listing is presented by Dan Urbach from Compass. For more information or photos, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1402-El-Bosque-Ct_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M11498-44557?from=srp-list-card.