Palisades Home With Ocean View on Sale for Under $3 Million

Photo: The MLS

Property is the smallest home listed for sale in Pacific Palisades

By Dolores Quintana

The smallest home in the Pacific Palisades is up for sale as reported by Patch.com

This home has an incredible view, is within walking distance of the beach on a bluff and is listed for $2.95 million. The catch, if you look at it that way, is that the home has only two bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1,080 square feet of living space. One of the recommendations is to replace or enlarge the home, but it is a home with a distinct difference in character from many other homes in the area which gives it a certain charm. 

The home is a relative bargain in terms of Pacific Palisades real estate where the median price of a house is $3.8 million, according to Redfin.com, and certainly is in a prime location especially for people who love an ocean view. Located at 633 Radcliffe Avenue, the listing agent’s website describes the home like this, “A bluff side property with a dramatic ocean view while still being in close proximity to Palisades Village. Sited on an appx 12,000 sq ft lot, Radcliffe Ave offers a unique opportunity to develop a dream home with panoramic views that can’t ever be lost. With estimates of a 6,000 sq ft new build, you would then be valued with the near $10 million area homes. Converting the high vaulted garage and adding a second story to the home are also viable options to add bedrooms and square footage. And in this ever-impossible market, just buying and holding to rent could also be a smart play.”

The listing agent is Ari Wintraub of Sotheby’s International Realty and you can find the listing here on Redfin.com.

