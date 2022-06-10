Palisades Home With View of Catalina on Market for $21 Million

880 Vista Pacifica for sale

By Dolores Quintana

This home with a gorgeous view is now for sale in Pacific Palisades as reported by Patch.com

From the home, you can see the entire Queen’s Necklace which stretches from Malibu to Palos Verdes. Additionally, you can see Downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Mountains from the floor-to-ceiling windows and courtyards and decks on the property.

The home is located at 880 Vista Pacifica, Pacific Palisades, CA. It is listed for $21 million and has a square footage of 3,498. Four bedrooms are within the home with two and three-quarter baths.

The listing at Redfin describes the home in this way, “A rarity with a one-of-a-kind view. Enjoy panoramic and endless coastline curvature views of the Queen’s Necklace, white water, Santa Monica Pier and Beach, Catalina, Palos Verdes hills, Mountains/Canyon, Downtown LA/Century City. Perfect redevelopment opportunity to create your dream home on over 82000 sq ft lot (1.8 acres) with privacy. No neighbors on either side, at the end of a cul de sac private street with limited entrance access. Close to PCH in Pacific Palisades. Minutes to Santa Monica or Malibu.”

Michael Caruso of The Agency is the listing agent.