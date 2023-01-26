Palisades Italian Restaurant Launches New Seasonal Menu and Deli

Changes underway at Cinque Terre West

By Dolores Quintana

Cinque Terre West has launched its winter menu, which includes dishes made from seasonally available ingredients. In an Instagram post, the restaurant talked about some of these seasonal ingredients, “.”

When we spoke with chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni in a phone interview, he stated that Cinque Terre West does switch up its seasonal menu every two to three months to use those seasonal ingredients as the seasons change.

Some examples of the seasonal menu items are Insalata di Barbabietole e Radicchio, made with Golden and candy cane beets, radicchio, frisée, goat cheese, lemon, EVOO, Burrata with grilled persimmons, arugula, EVOO and saba, Cinque Terre, a salad made with baby mixed greens, Taggiasche olives, tomatoes, grapes, figs, Pecorino and fig vinaigrette, Zuppa di Cavolfiore e Tartufo made with cauliflower and black truffles, Agnolotti di Brasato e Funghi or short ribs stuffed ravioli, mushrooms and black truffle, Branzino Intero per due persone or grilled whole Mediterranean sea bass for two served with broccolini and potatoes.

Chef Vinzoni also let us in on the scoop that Cinque Terre West will be opening a new deli, Deli zioso Cinque, within the Cinque Terre West space. It will be located in the front, right on Monument. The new deli will open on January 31 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The deli will serve Italian croissants or cornetti, Italian ice creams, salads, soups and sandwiches. They will also retail imported cheeses and cold cuts.