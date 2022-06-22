Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert

Photo: Facebook (@portaviapalisades).

Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert

By Dolores Quintana

Porta Via has been growing steadily as a restaurant chain thanks to their ubiquitous presence and their celebrity fans. The restaurant is taking the step of opening yet another location, this time in the Coachella Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles.

The chain’s most recently opened locations are in the Pacific Palisades and Calabasas, but their newest venture really took a leap to the east and opened in the exclusive area of Palm Desert in May. The chain is based in Beverly Hills, so moving to an area like Palm Desert does seem to follow the moves of their established brand and reputation closely. 

The menu hasn’t really changed in this new neighborhood at this new location. Lunch and dinner are still filled with such offerings as beef carpaccio, salads, shrimp cocktail and main dishes like steaks and spaghetti. The restaurant will also have a caviar service. Hours for this new location are from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily with a slightly earlier opening time of 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch. The restaurant is located at 73100 El Paseo.

