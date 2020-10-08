Palisades Library Catches Fire

Firefighters manage to save nearly all of the books

By Sam Catanzaro

A “stubborn” fire broke out in the Palisades Branch Library Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD, the fire was reported at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday.

28 LAFD firefighters performed a coordinated fire attack, with vertical ventilation and salvage operations, to extinguish the fire–described by the Department as “stubborn”–in just under an hour.

“Firefighters saved nearly all of the books inside, while extinguishing the flames and stopping the water flow from automatic fire sprinklers,” the LAFD said.

According to the LAFD, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it appeared to have started in the attic.

No injuries were reported.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.