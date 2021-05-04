Palisades Library to Remain Closed Despite County Wide Reopening: Palisades Today – May, 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Rabbi Morley T. Feinstein Passes Away
* Palisades Library to Remain Closed Despite County Wide Reopening
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Video
Related Posts
Sullivan Fire Road. Photo: LA County.
News

LAFD Airlift Teen Following Sullivan Mountian Biking Accident

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

A teenager was airlifted to a local hospital after a mountain biking accident on Sullivan Fire Road over the weekend....
Video

Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
Food & Drink, News

Canter’s Deli Opens Westside Location

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Iconic LA restaurant comes to Santa Monica and Bundy By Kerry Slater Landmark restaurant and bakery Canter’s Deli has opened...
Dining, Video

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Video

19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...

A tide pool exhibit at the Heal the Bay outdoor patio. Photo: healthebay.org
News

Heal the Bay Aquarium Under Santa Monica Pier Reopens

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Aquarium opens with patio exhibits for weekends By Sam Catanzaro The Heal the Bay Aquarium under the Santa Monica Pier...
Video

Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
Video

Palisades Local Celebrates National Poetry Month

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

Palisades local, artist, and author Sara Jane Boyers celebrates National Poetry Month in a unique way that involves the community,...
News, Video

Suspects Caught on Tape Burglarizing Local Cafes

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

Cafe Vida and Palisades Garden Cafe were burglarized on April 19th LAPD is still searching for the suspects. This video...
Video

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...

"We believe that the City and County should instead be proposing other suitable, government-owned locations for homeless housing that are not part of the public recreational trust as are beaches and parks." Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
News

PPCC Continues Opposition of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter Proposal

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council On Monday, April 26, 2021, PPCC sent letters to State Senator Ben Allen, State...
Video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
News, Video

Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades Today – April, 26, 2021

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains *...
Video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
News, Video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR