Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours
* Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After Closure Due to Fire
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

An LAFD helicopter coducts a water drop as part of an effort to put out a brush fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades Monday evening. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...
Video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...

"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...

The LAFD carries out environmental suppression repair efforts in the Palisades Fire burn area over the weekend. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

LAFD Demobilizes Palisades Fire Crews, Transitions to Patrols

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

Suppression restoration efforts underway  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department has demobilized its Palisades Fire command post at...
Video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Homeless, News

End The “Off & On” Street Cycle of Severely Mentally Ill People

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGMonday, May 24, 20217:00 – 8:00 pm | Zoom WebinarRegister...

Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

Palisades Fire Nears 75 Percent Containment

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro The Palisades Fire is...
Food & Drink, Video

Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
Video

Malibu Protects Mountain Lions with Stricter Pesticide Policies

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

The Coastal Commission recently granted the City of Malibu permission to expand its regulations on pesticides to protect wildlife and...
Video

Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Video

Design Review Board Discusses 76 Expansion Plan

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

76 Gas Station on Via de la Paz is under review for a new look after a recent vote from...
News, Video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....

The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Fire, News

LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...

