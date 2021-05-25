Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours
* Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After Closure Due to Fire
Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021
LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire
May 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...
LAFD Demobilizes Palisades Fire Crews, Transitions to Patrols
May 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Suppression restoration efforts underway By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department has demobilized its Palisades Fire command post at...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
End The “Off & On” Street Cycle of Severely Mentally Ill People
From the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGMonday, May 24, 20217:00 – 8:00 pm | Zoom WebinarRegister...
Palisades Fire Nears 75 Percent Containment
May 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro The Palisades Fire is...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
May 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
Malibu Protects Mountain Lions with Stricter Pesticide Policies
The Coastal Commission recently granted the City of Malibu permission to expand its regulations on pesticides to protect wildlife and...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Design Review Board Discusses 76 Expansion Plan
76 Gas Station on Via de la Paz is under review for a new look after a recent vote from...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
