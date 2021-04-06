Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens
* 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades
All this and more on today's show made possible by Santa Monica College

Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center By Sam Catanzaro Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is...
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...

Bonin Proposes Palisades Homeless Shelter

April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach parking lot? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
NBA star Kawhi Leonard buys $17M Dollar Hilltop Home in the Pacific Palisades

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Take a tour inside Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard’s new mansion in the Palisades. This story brought to you...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Celebrate Easter and support Baby2Baby this weekend By Chad Winthrop Celebrate Easter and head to the Brentwood Country Mart for...
Virtual Environmental Center and Garden-Themed Environmental Gifts for Seniors

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

City of Malibu Observes the 51st Anniversary of Earth Day  April is Earth Month, and the City of Malibu is observing...
Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...
Palisades High Charter Raising Money for “A Sense of Home”: Palisades Today – March, 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Novelist Larry McMurtry Dies at Age 84 * Palisades High Charter...
Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Revamp for Local Shopping Center?

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

A shopping center in the heart of Brentwood may be getting a revamp. Learn more in this video made possible...

