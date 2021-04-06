Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens
* 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021
Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center By Sam Catanzaro Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is...
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Bonin Proposes Palisades Homeless Shelter
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach parking lot? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
NBA star Kawhi Leonard buys $17M Dollar Hilltop Home in the Pacific Palisades
Take a tour inside Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard’s new mansion in the Palisades. This story brought to you...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart
March 31, 2021 Staff Writer
Celebrate Easter and support Baby2Baby this weekend By Chad Winthrop Celebrate Easter and head to the Brentwood Country Mart for...
Virtual Environmental Center and Garden-Themed Environmental Gifts for Seniors
March 31, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City of Malibu Observes the 51st Anniversary of Earth Day April is Earth Month, and the City of Malibu is observing...
Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...
Palisades High Charter Raising Money for “A Sense of Home”: Palisades Today – March, 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Novelist Larry McMurtry Dies at Age 84 * Palisades High Charter...
Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles
A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Revamp for Local Shopping Center?
A shopping center in the heart of Brentwood may be getting a revamp. Learn more in this video made possible...
