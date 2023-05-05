Palisades Real Estate Agency To Expand to Dallas

The Move Is In Response To A Growing Trend Of Californians Relocating To The Lone Star State.

Real estate brokerage Amalfi Estates is planning to expand to Dallas, Texas, in response to a growing trend of Californians relocating to the Lone Star State, according to a report by The Real Deal.

The agency will focus on serving high-end neighborhoods in Dallas, similar to its operations in Los Angeles. Chad Singer, the leader of Amalfi’s Dallas operations, stated that many people from Los Angeles are moving to Dallas, along with other popular destinations such as Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nashville.

Forbes reported that Texas was the top destination for Californians in 2019, with 82,235 residents moving to the state, followed by Arizona, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon. The U.S. Census Bureau noted that Los Angeles County, the country’s most populous, lost over 90,000 people between 2021-22 due to migration.