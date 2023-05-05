Palisades Rec Center Gets Extra Patrol By LAPD After Teenagers’ Illegal Activity

Uniformed Patrol Officers Assigned to the Pacific Palisades Community During Day and Night Have Been Given Direction to Provide Supplemental Patrol at or Near the Park.

By Zach Armstrong

After receiving calls and reports of teenagers partying, drinking, lighting fireworks and vehicle racing at or near the Palisades Recreation Center, the Los Angeles Police Department has identified the park and surrounding area as an “extra patrol location.”

Uniformed patrol officers assigned to the Pacific Palisades community during day and night have been given direction to provide supplemental patrol at or near the park, located at 851 Alma Reel Drive, to suppress and address the unwanted illegal activity.

“Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin has received several emails and telephone calls from members of the community who are upset with said behavior,” an email from LAPD to Palisades News said. “As a result, he has identified the park and surrounding area as an extra patrol location within his Basic Car area.”