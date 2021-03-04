Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.

After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has been repaired after vandalism to the tower created spotty service in the area. Learn more in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Dining, Uncategorized, Video

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Video, Westside Wellness

Quinn’s Coco For The Cure Raises Awareness and Kindness.

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

The 5th annual Quinn’s Coco for the cure event hosted a drive through coco stand bringing together the community and...
News, Video

Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
News, Real Estate, Video

“McMansion” Sized Home on Marquez Causing Community Concerns

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Palisades residents urge City to enforce Coastal Act, Zoning Codes, and setbacks to new development on Marquez Ave. Brought to...

UTLA teachers on strike outside Paul Revere Middle School in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News, Westside Wellness

LAUSD and Teachers Union Negotiate as Vaccine Supply Increases

March 3, 2021

Read more
March 3, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Fire, News

LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews...
News, Video

Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...
Video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Video

Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Dining, Video

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...

The Draycott's Scallop Crudo. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Three Palisades-Area Restaurants Joining dineL.A.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Three Palisades-area restaurants will participate in...
News, Video

New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...
Video

Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR