Palisades Restaurant Launches ‘Community Hour’

Photo: Ethan Anonas.

Food and drink specials at The Draycott from 2-6 p.m. daily, charity component planned as well

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott has a new Community Hour that they announced recently on their Instagram page. Annie Black said, in an emailed statement, “Community Hour at The Draycott runs from 2:00 p.m. to  6:00 p.m. daily, with both food and drink specials.”

Co-Owner and Partner Marissa Hermer said, in an emailed statement, “Community Hour at The Draycott is all about bringing the neighborhood together and serving high quality, crave-able food and drink options for any occasion. Whether you’re looking to unwind with an afternoon glass of champagne and oysters with friends or indulge in a plate of sliders and pigs in a blanket with the whole family, The Draycott is an ‘anytime’ destination for the neighborhood, with open doors to Palisadians and visitors alike.”

According to the restaurant, deals include “delectable” bites ranging from $5 – $12, wines and cocktails for $9 and draft beers for $6

Also, Community Hour will also include a charitable component that will support and promote local schools and charitable programs in the area each month per the restaurant. More information will be released later about this charitable aspect.

