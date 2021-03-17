Palisades School Reopening Update

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s (PPCC) March 11 meeting recap

PPCC was pleased to welcome LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin along with Allison Holdorff-Pohill, PPCC Education Advisor and Mr. Melvoin’s District Director.

Mr. Melvoin provided a welcome update on the status of LAUSD school reopenings, in particular as related to the Palisades’ elementary schools and Paul Revere Charter Middle School (reopening of Pali High will be on a different schedule because of its independent charter status and teachers’ union). He related that the LAUSD Board had reached agreement with the teachers’ union (UTLA) two nights ago, which the Board then ratified the day of our PPCC meeting. He explained the goals and considerations that went into the decision and expressed his support for schools to reopen as safely and soon as possible.

The target date for LAUSD school reopenings is mid-April. Mr. Melvoin described the different timelines and procedures for reopenings, which will include a mix of in-person and virtual learning, depending on grade levels. He also stressed the ways in which LAUSD has provided support during the pandemic, including maintaining a food program, distributing computers to students in need, locating testing centers at schools, and now launching a vaccination program.

PPCC thanks Board Member Nick Melvoin for speaking with us and for his support of our local school community!