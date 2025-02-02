Palisades Skate Shop Featured in Grammy Commercial After Wildfire Loss

In December, the shop marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration featuring live music and reflections on its history

A beloved Pacific Palisades skate shop was in the national spotlight during the 2025 Grammy Awards after being selected for a special commercial promoting local businesses affected by recent wildfires.

Paliskates, the longest-running female-owned skate shop in the country, was among a handful of Los Angeles businesses given airtime as part of the Recording Academy’s effort to support small companies devastated by the fires. The shop’s flagship location, which had been a fixture in the community since 1999, was destroyed in the disaster.

In the commercial, singer Avril Lavigne made a surprise appearance, announcing her role as Paliskates’ new model. “You guys can go to paliskates.net to support this amazing small business and the skater boys and skater girls,” Lavigne said. Other voices in the ad spoke to the store’s legacy, calling it “more than a place to grab cool gear” and describing it as a second home for generations of skateboarders.

Paliskates was founded by Erica Simpson, who made history as the only woman to own a skate shop in the U.S. The store became a central hub for the local skate and surf community, offering not just gear but a space for connection and culture.

After the fire, the business turned to social media for support. “Like so many, we are asking for help during this devastating time. As you may know, our store burned last week, and we lost everything,” the company wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite the loss, Paliskates has continued to operate online and remains a vital part of the skating community. In December, the shop marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration featuring live music and reflections on its history.