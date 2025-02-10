Palisades Symphony to Host Benefit Concert to Support Displaced Musicians

Several members of the Palisades Symphony lost their homes in the fires, making this concert a deeply personal effort

The Palisades Symphony Orchestra will host a Fire Recovery Benefit Concert on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m., to support musicians and community members affected by recent wildfires. The event, which will take place at Westwood United Methodist Church, features a program of classical works conducted by Maxim Kuzin.

The evening’s performances will include Mykola Lysenko’s “Overture to Taras Bulba,” Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” with soloist Alexander Wasserman, and César Franck’s “Symphony in D Minor.” Wasserman has donated his performance for the cause, and Kawai has provided a grand piano for the event.

Several members of the Palisades Symphony lost their homes in the fires, making this concert a deeply personal effort. While admission is free, donations will be collected to support musicians, singers, and arts organizations impacted by the disaster.

“Music has the power to bring hope and healing in times of crisis,” said Kuzin. “We invite the community to come together and support those who have suffered great losses.”

Attendees can contribute via QR code at the event or through an online fundraising page. The Palisades Lutheran Church, the orchestra’s usual venue, survived the fires but is undergoing repairs and relief efforts, necessitating a temporary relocation for performances.

The Westwood United Methodist Church is located at 10497 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, with free parking available in a shared facility with Belmont Village. Directions and parking information are available on the concert’s event page.

For more information, https://www.palisadessymphony.org/Concert20250216.htm#:~:text=Fire%20recovery%20benefit%20concert%3A%20works%20by%20Lysenko%2C%20Grieg%2C%20and%20Franck