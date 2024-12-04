Palisades Symphony to Present Choral Concert This Weekend

The Centerpiece of the Evening Is Vaughan Williams’ Hodie (This Day), a Rarely Performed Christmas Cantata Written in 1954

The Palisades Symphony will hold a free choral concert this Sunday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Pacific Palisades. The evening features a compelling program of works by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko and British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The performance will open with Lysenko’s Overture to Taras Bulba, conducted by Maxim Kuzin. The stirring overture, drawn from the 1890 opera of the same name, celebrates Ukrainian Cossack heritage, weaving tender and bold themes that culminate in a melody from the patriotic song “Zasvit Vstaly Kozachenky.”

The centerpiece of the evening is Vaughan Williams’ Hodie (This Day), a rarely performed Christmas cantata written in 1954. Directed by Susan Rosenstein, the piece blends medieval music, folk traditions, and Baroque influences to create a lush, evocative soundscape. From its dramatic brass fanfares to lyrical passages inspired by traditional carols and poetry, Hodie is a festive celebration of the season.

The Palisades Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Brentwood Palisades Chorale for this performance. While admission is free, donations to support the symphony’s programming are welcome.

The Community United Methodist Church is located at 801 Via De La Paz in Pacific Palisades.