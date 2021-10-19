Palisades Village’s Bay Theater to Reopen Under Netflix Ownership Tonight

October 22 screening set to kick off reopening

By Sam Catanzaro

Netflix’s reopening of the Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades launches tonight.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Netflix will use the theater located in Palisades Village to host special events, screen classic films along with its own original theatrical movies.

The five-screen theater will reopen October 22 with a screening Jeymes Samuel’s new Western “The Harder They Fall,” distributed by Netflix. The company will also offer free screenings of Netflix animated family films, “Vivo” and “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”

“The Bay is one of those rare places that’s modern but also feels like a throwback experience of your local main street cinema,” said Scott Stuber, head of global films at Netflix, in a statement to the Times.

The Bay Theatre, previously operated by Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, has remained closed since COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions first went into effect in 2020.