Palisades Village’s Qué Padre Launches Weekend Breakfast and Mimosa Bar

Executive Chef Isaias Peña Debuts Delicious New Menu

Palisades Village’s Qué Padre has announced the launch of its Weekend Breakfast and Spicy Mimosa Bar, starting this Saturday, April 22nd, and every Saturday and Sunday thereafter from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The new Weekend Breakfast Menu, created by Executive Chef Isaias Peña, includes delicious items such as Steak & Eggs Tacos, Soyrizo Tacos, Chilaquiles, and Churro French Toast. Each item is paired with either a Complimentary Cafe de Olia or Cold Brew, making it a perfect morning treat.

Qué Padre’s Spicy Mimosa Bar is also available on weekends from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and features traditional flavors such as Orange, Watermelon, Mango, and Guava with a spicy Tajin and Chamoy rim.

According to Chef Peña, they aimed to create a breakfast experience that is both tasty and fun, with a blend of modern Mexican breakfast dishes and their new Spicy Mimosa Bar. Guests can make reservations by calling 310.461.8226 or visiting www.QuePadreTacos.com, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Qué Padre, a restaurant that serves modern Mexican cuisine with fresh and locally sourced ingredients, has become a popular destination among locals and visitors alike.