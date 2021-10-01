Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin

The week was not too bad, but as usual, our Achilles is and will be the property crimes.

9/19/2021 1:30 p.m. 15800 Block of Pacific Coast Highway. The victim parked the vehicle in the parking lot. Unsure if locked or not. The unknown suspect removed property and fled

9/19/2021 1:30 p.m. 15600 Block of W Sunset Boulevard. Unknown suspects broke the victim’s vehicle’s door lock. Suspect rifled thru the vehicle. No property was taken.

9/20/2021 9:30 a.m. 15900 Block of Pacific Coast Highway. Unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet from the top of the car and fled in an unknown direction

9/21/2021 11:30 a.m. 500 Block of Los Liones Drive. Unknown suspects pried open the vehicle door and removed the property.

9/22/2021 – 9/23/2021. Haverford & Radcliffe. An unknown suspect removed the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

9/23/2021 – 9/24/2021. 700 Block of Amalfi Drive. An unknown suspect gained entry into the victim’s vehicle and ransacked and removed the victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction

9/24/2021 5:35 p.m. Muskingum & Northfield. Unknown suspect took the victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction.

9/25/2021 2 p.m. 500 Block of Los Liones Drive. The suspect dismantled and broke the victim’s vehicle door lock to gain entry to the victim’s vehicle. The suspect removed the victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction