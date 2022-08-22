Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brain Espin

Good Evening,
I hope this email finds you well.  As you can see on the map, we are hanging in there for our usual summer crowds.  Crime (knock on wood) is lower in the area than last year.  We still need to stay vigilant and keep our neighbors in the loop when it comes to suspicious activity in the community.  For example, There was an incident in the alphabet streets where someone was randomly throwing possible anti-Semitic literature on peoples driveways.  This similar incident has happened in other areas of West Los Angeles. This is categorized as a Hate Incident. I completed a report for the incident, but I wanted to thank the community for being good eyes and ears and passing the information around to each other and to me. As I said in previous emails and communication.  Please reach out to me directly if you have any questions or concerns in the neighborhood. I will respond fairly quick depending on days off and training.  

  • Security Window Film : There are many different brands and Company’s that make theses shatter proof window film.  I recommend looking into what type works for your home.  This is just another added measure to make it harder for our criminals to get to our stuff. When someone smashes a window its usually just one hit.  The film makes it harder to smash and obviously the person has to hit the glass several times creating more noise (which they do not want). 
  • MyLA311 app : If you have not done so already.  I highly recommend downloading this app. You can generate a multitude of city services ranging from street services, Department of sanitation and Department of Transportation.  Once a service request has been made you receive notifications of the status and outcome of the request. 
  • When calling 911 or the non-emergency line (877-275-5273), please be patient and know your location and a detailed description of the incident your are calling about. Our LAPD Dispatchers are very good at determining the nature of response.  
  • I encourage everyone to get a security system that will give you instant notification if someone is on your property.  This helps us (LAPD), if you can see that someone is in your house and can give a good description of the suspects.  It will bump our response up to a priority call instead of a non-priority (alarm only). 
  • If you have security cameras on your property, it is helpful for an investigation to have one or more cameras angled towards the street or sidewalk.  Investigators can back track areas where people are seen coming from based on video footage. Hopefully with other cameras showing vehicles or other suspects, investigators can obtain valuable information. 
  • Please continue to secure (lock) your house and vehicles and do not leave valuables in your vehicle. Let’s make it harder for these criminals to get our stuff.
  • Remember to be aware of your surroundings. We can deter most crimes when we acknowledge the people around us. Most criminals do not want to be notice.

You can also check crimemapping.com  for daily information of crime in the area.

