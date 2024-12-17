Paliskates Celebrates 25 Years of Skate and Surf Culture in Los Angeles

The Anniversary Celebration Will Feature Music From a Live DJ, Food, and a Chance to Reflect on the Shop’s Journey

Paliskates, a cornerstone of Los Angeles skate and surf culture, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Friday, December 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., marking a major milestone for the independent skate shop and its founder, Erica Simpson.

Simpson, who made history as the only woman to own a skateboarding business in the United States, opened Paliskates in 1999 in the Pacific Palisades. Over the past 25 years, the shop has grown into more than just a retail space. It has become a cultural hub where generations of young adults gather, share experiences, and immerse themselves in the vibrant skate and surf community.

“Paliskates has always been about more than just products,” Simpson said in a statement. “We wanted to create a place where people felt at home, where they could come together and connect over skate and surf culture. Seeing this space stretch across generations has been the greatest reward.”

The anniversary celebration will feature music from a live DJ, food, and a chance to reflect on the shop’s journey. The event underscores Paliskates’ enduring role in shaping the identity of the local skateboarding scene while staying relevant in an evolving retail landscape.

Most recently, the store launched a podcast series on Instagram and TikTok (@Paliskates), offering skate news, interviews with industry professionals, and behind-the-scenes insights into the community.

Simpson credits the store’s inclusive and independent spirit for its lasting impact.

To join the 25th-anniversary celebration, guests can email paliskatesplus@gmail.com to be added to the event list. For more information, visit www.paliskates.com.