* Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award
* Places of Worship Can Hold Indoor Faith Services After Supreme Court Ruling All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Mountain Biker Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition After Fall
December 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD rescue mountain biker over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker was taken to a hospital in critical condition...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic
December 21, 2020 Staff Writer
While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Malibu Adopts Short-Term Rental Ordinance
December 21, 2020 Staff Writer
The City of Malibu recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance. During the Malibu City Council meeting on November 23,...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Flurry of Home Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update
December 18, 2020 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home break-in in which suspects...
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel
December 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
December 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
City of Malibu Offering More Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing
December 16, 2020 Palisades News
The City of Malibu is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Malibu City...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom
December 15, 2020 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
