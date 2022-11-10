Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Thursday Tally

Traci Park. Photo: Official.

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin

By Sam Catanzaro

Following a Thursday vote tally, Traci Park continues to hold a lead over Erin Darling in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race to replace Mike Bonin.

As of 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, Park has earned 55.96 percent of the vote over Darling, who has picked up 45.05 percent of the votes, a gap of 5,727 votes. These figures represent ballots cast by 25.8 percent of eligible voters as more results are expected to me released Friday.

On Wednesday morning, Park posted on social media commenting on the results.

“Results are still trickling in and we likely won’t have an answer until the end of the week, but I already have so much to be grateful for. The most important part of this campaign to me has always been the personal connections I’ve made with so many of you along the way. My heart is full of gratitude to our incredibly hard working team of volunteers and supporters. Whatever happens, you have all made the journey worth it,” reads the post.

Darling also issued a statement on social media, telling his supporters to “be patient” as results continue to come in. 

Votes are still being counted, and a lot can change in the coming weeks! We have recent historical precedent in Los Angeles that the margins after Election Day can shift dramatically, and are urging people to be patient as the final ballots come in,” reads the statement. “Win or lose, I’m humbled by all the support from our community in this past year. We’ve grown together as a community, bonded by the kindness and solidarity that makes up the best of the Westside. That’s not going away regardless of the outcome. More than ever, I believe in us.”

Park and Darling are vying to fill the seat being left vacant by Councilmember Mike Bonin, who announced earlier this year he would not be running for reelection due to mental health concerns.

In other city races to watch, Rick Caruso holds a 50.25 percent – 49.75 percent lead over Karen Bass in the contest to replace Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In the LA City Controller election, Kenneth Mejia holds a comfortable lead over current LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz, with the former picking up over 60 percent of the vote.

At the county level, incumbent Alex Villanueva trails challenger Robert Luna by over 15 percent in the race to decide the next LA County Sheriff. Voters also seem on the course to approve County Measure A, which would give the LA County Board of Supervisors the power to remove the Sheriff for cause, with the measure currently picking up over 69 percent of the vote. In the LA County Board of Supervisors race to replace the seat being left vacant by Sheila Kuehl for District 3 – which includes much of the Westside – State Senator Bob Hertzberg holds a slim, 0.56 point lead over West Hollywood Council Member Lindsey Horvath.

At the statewide level, Governor Gavin Newsom holds a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Brian Dahle while at the federal level both Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Ted Lieu each seem likely to hold onto their seats.

in News
Related Posts
The 2018 Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Malibu Offers Free Removal of Hazardous Trees as Part of Wildfire Protection

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Removal made possible through grant from Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy As part of the City of Malibu’s effort to protect...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...

Photo: moonshadowsmalibu.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
News, Video

Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
News

Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Acting Superintendent Jody Lyle welcoming and congratulating new U.S. citizens during the naturalization ceremony. Photo: NPS / Ashton Hooker.
News

Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Pali High Senior Who Went Missing Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
News, Real Estate, Video

Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property By Dolores Quintana Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer...
News

Recall Campaign Underway Against Kevin de Leon

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council  By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...

18-year-old Andrew Wright who has been missing since October 31. Photos: GoFundMe.
News

Pali High Senior Andrew Wright, Has Been Missing Since Halloween

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Update: Andrew Wright has returned home safely. By Sam Catanzaro A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades...
Dining, News

Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish...
Dining, News

San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023 By Dolores Quintana Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR