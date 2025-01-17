Parts of Palisades Reopen as Containment Efforts Continue

Photo: LA County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the repopulation of several zones, marking a significant step in the recovery

Parts of Pacific Palisades are reopening to residents after the devastating wildfire, with authorities allowing some evacuees to return home Thursday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the repopulation of several zones, marking a significant step in the recovery process as firefighters continue to battle the Palisades Fire.

Reopened areas include zones north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, as well as parts of Old Topanga Canyon Road and Summit Motorway. Other affected zones near Mulholland Highway and Red Rock Road are also being cleared for residents to return. However, other areas and road closures remain in effect as containment efforts continue.

As of Thursday morning, the fire was 22% contained, up from 19% on Wednesday. The fire, which has scorched 23,713 acres, continues to pose a threat, with firefighters working to control its spread.

The damage from the fire has been devastating, with 1,280 structures confirmed destroyed and another 204 damaged. The number of structures affected is expected to rise as crews assess the full impact. Tragically, the fire has claimed the lives of 10 people, authorities confirmed.

