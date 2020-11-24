Passenger Parked in Pacific Palisades Dies After Traffic Collision

Three-car crash occurs over the weekend in Pacific Palisades

By Sam Catanzaro

A man died after the car he was sitting in was rear-ended while parked in Pacific Palisades.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred Saturday at 3:38 a.m. on Pacific Coast Highway between Coastline Drive and Porto Marina when a southbound driver rear-ended a car parked alongside the highway.

Officials say the two people sitting in the vehicle were ejected onto the beach. The driver of the parked vehicle, a male in his 30s, suffered minor injuries. The passenger, also a male in his 30s, died on the scene. The driver of the first car, a male in his 20s and the passenger, a 29-year-old female, both suffered minor injuries.

In addition, the second vehicle when rear-ended crash into a third vehicle that was also parked alongside PCH. The driver of the third vehicle, a male, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As reported by Circling the News, it is unclear if alcohol or narcotics were involved in the crash. A blood test warrant was issued at the scene of the cash, it was reported. The Los Angeles Police Department was not immediately available when contacted for more information.