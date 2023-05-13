Paycom CEO’s Sister Buys $15M Malibu Home

In The 1990s Architectural-Style Abode, Views From Santa Monica To Point Dume Can Be Seen Through Large Expanses Of Glass.

By Zach Armstrong

Shannon Rowe, sister of Paycom CEO and billionaire tech entrepreneur Chad Richison, reportedly purchased a beachfront residence in Malibu for $15 million.

In the 1990s architectural-style abode, views from Santa Monica to Point Dume can be seen through large expanses of glass. The home also includes five bedrooms and six baths within nearly 4,800 square feet of living space that features oil-rubbed oak floors and high ceilings. A bar-equipped media room, curving structural staircase and an all-white kitchen are also included.

Rowe helped in launching the payroll processing company Paycom with her brother, starting as vice president of operations in the late 90s. Richison has been named one of Oklahoma’s richest men and owns a $26 million Malibu mansion himself.