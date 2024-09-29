PCH Reduced to One Lane Overnight in Palisades This Week for Repaving

Photo: Caltrans

The Overnight Construction Is Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve the Condition of Pch

Starting Monday, Sept. 30, Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) will be reduced to one lane in each direction during overnight hours between Temescal Canyon Road and Porto Marina Way as Caltrans continues its repaving project. The lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 4, with lanes reopening each morning to minimize daytime traffic disruption, according to a recent press release from Caltrans.

The overnight construction is part of ongoing efforts to improve the condition of PCH, a heavily traveled coastal route. If work is completed early, Caltrans has indicated that lane closures may not be required for all five nights.

In conjunction with the lane reductions, the speed limit along this section of PCH will temporarily be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph for the safety of motorists and construction crews. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution through the work zone and to expect delays during the scheduled hours.

This latest phase follows similar lane closures that occurred from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 in the same area, also for repaving purposes. Caltrans has emphasized the importance of these improvements to ensure smoother and safer travel along PCH.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternative routes if possible to avoid delays. For more information, residents can contact Caltrans at (310) 391-5451.

