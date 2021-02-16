Pedestrian Fatally Stuck by Car in Pacific Palisades

Pedestrian along PCH killed by car Sunday night

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway and Porto Marina Way.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was crossing the PCH when he was hit by a Nissan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The man died at the scene, police say, and his identity has not yet been released.

After striking the victim, the car veered off the road and landed on the beach. The two occupants of the car, a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were rushed to a local hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

At the time of publishing, there have been no arrests made.

The incident shut dow PCH for several hours.