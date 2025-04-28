Performing Arts Workshops Summer Camp Open for Registration

Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer. They offer four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week variety camps across its eight Los Angeles locations.

Along with teaching acting, dance and voice technique, this summer PAW’s Musical Theater campers will have the opportunity to present children’s adaptations of Wicked, Hogwarts School Musical, Alice in Wonderland and Barbie Dream Musical.

Parents often combine a two-week musical theater session with a one-week camp in specialties such as Actor’s Reel, Debate, Guitar, Photography, Story Slam, Stage FX Makeup, and more, depending on the interest of the child.

Cheryl Appleman, founder and president, said PAW is the ultimate arts experience for kids.

“Performing Arts Workshop is proud to offer a child-friendly approach to the performing arts. Our camp is not just for kids who want to be on stage, our goal is to offer an inclusive, well-rounded arts experience which introduces a child to new passions within the arts including delving into special FX makeup, photography, music, and even language arts like poetry, story writing and debate. With our dedication and commitment to children’s growth and fostering a creative safe space, many of our families come back year after year.”

From ages 5 to 14, PAW camps are designed with the child in mind and auditions are not required.

“We welcome anyone who signs up as long as they are in our age range. Over the first few days of musical theater camp, our teachers work with the kids to gauge their strengths and comfort levels. On the third day, the campers are assigned a role based on what they would be most comfortable playing. We feel this approach to theater bolsters every child’s self-confidence and love for the arts.” Appleman said.

PAW was awarded L.A. Parent Magazine’s Best After School Program, Best Summer Camp and Best Live Children’s Theater.



To schedule your summer of performing arts, visit https://www.performingartsworkshops.com. Tuition rates, scholarships and financial assistance are available.