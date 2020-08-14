Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –

* Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight
* Transportation During Covid19 Is Down
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Getty Staffers Send Open Letter Complaining of Racial Bias

August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020

By Staff Writer Hundreds of current and former Getty Center employees have signed an open letter complaining of racial bias...
Enterprise Fish Closing, Mr. Chow Malibu Replacement

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater A new steak restaurant in the neighborhood. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Court Tells State to Examine Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Ocean

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
Screen Sitters Helping Busy Parents During the COVID-19 Pandemic

August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020

Creating an enriching experience for virtual learning By Toi Creel As millions of parents across the world have been forced...
Video Service Captures Memories With Loved Ones Before Tragedy Arises

August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020

Preserving memories with Von Runtenberg Memories By Toi Creel One of the most difficult things to go through in life...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5K Coronavirus Deaths

August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Flurry of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore With summer in full swing and people frequenting popular Pacific Palisades beach...
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Malibu County Fair Cancelled: Palisades Today – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu County Fair Cancelled * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline...

