Person Rescued After Falling Over 150 Foot Cliff in Topanga

A person was transported to a local hospital after falling 150 feet over a cliff in the Palisades Fire burn area.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident took place Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the area of Callon Drive and Sylvania Lane in Topanga State Park.

Because the incident occurred in the Palisades Fire burns area, to LA County fire helicopters responded to the scene due to the presence of ash and dust.

The victim was hoisted into a rescue helicopter and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, as reported by KTLA.

There are no further details about the status of the victim or how the fall occurred.