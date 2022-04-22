Peter Choate-Designed Estate Sells for $10.7 Million

Photo: Zillow

Laura Ziffren Wasserman purchases Peter Choate property for $10.7 million

By Dolores Quintana

​​The wife of media heir Casey Wasserman, Laura Ziffren Wasserman, has purchased a Peter Choate-designed estate as reported by The Dirt.com.The estate was built in the Danish farmhouse style as a custom build for telecom executive John T. Thompson and his wife Anelisa in the 1980s. The couple became enamored with the style of the Danish farmhouses that they saw on a trip to Denmark.

The home was originally priced at $12 million when it first went on sale in early 2020. The price had dropped to slightly under $11 million before it was used as a rental property priced at $35,000 a month. Wasserman purchased the home for $10.7 million. 

The estate is a two-story home with a copper roof and whitewashed brick exterior built on a 0.6-acre parcel on a hillside lot that overlooks the Getty Center and has an excellent view of the Downtown Los Angeles skyline. 

The home’s driveway passes through an arched tunnel that goes underneath the house itself and opens out to a motor court paved with brick that is next to the house’s three-car garage. 

The estate has five bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms that cover about 8,000 square feet of space with hardwood floors, white walls, intricate crown molding and an extensive number of skylights and windows to let in as much natural light as possible. 

The foyer has built-in bookshelves and leads into a living room with a fireplace and then into the formal dining room. The home has a gourmet kitchen outfitted with two islands covered with butcher block style tops, a butler’s pantry, and top-line stainless steel appliances. Nearby, there is a wood-paneled library with a remarkable coffered wood ceiling and French doors that open to a poolside terrace. 

The master bedroom area is on the first floor and has a sitting area, a separate mirrored gym area, a pair of showroom-style closets, and a white brick fireplace. The bath is a luxury tiled affair with a wet room that has a shower and a soaking tub. 

The rest of the bedrooms are located on the second floor and there is also a large office space/recreation room that comes with an oversized fireplace and a ceiling that has exposed beams. 

The grounds have a pool, a greenhouse, and lots of space for outdoor activities.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

The Lavish Estate Was Listed For $500 Million But Sold For Much Less

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The mansion that was hyped as one of the biggest, most expensive and most luxurious in the...

Photo: ​​Ryan Lahiff.
News, Real Estate

$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

15000 Corona Del Mar lists for $30 million By Dolores Quintana A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Mountain lion P-97. Photo: Jeff Sikich/NPS.
News

Young Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

18-month old male P-97 killed Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was killed by a vehicle on...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Pali High Reinstates Mask Mandate

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

Masks will be required indoors until at least April 29 By Sam Catanzaro Students were again wearing masks indoors this...

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.
News, Upbeat Beat

Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...

Photo: pacificpalisadeshistory.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration Around the Corner

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration is just around the corner! This special Centennial celebration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Captain Jonathan Tom Reports On Arrests In Pacific Palisades

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Pali High robbery suspect and drug dealer who targeted middle school kids caught  On April 14, LAPD West Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3 Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will...
News, Video

Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums* “A Run For...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Muse Rocker Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion Off Market

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Musician has left Laurel Canyon for the pedigreed Palisades By Dolores Quintana Drummer and co-founder of rock band Muse, Dominic...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR