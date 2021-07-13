Petition to Recall Councilmember Mike Bonin Approved for Circulation

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk 

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles City Clerk has approved a petition for recall of Councilmember Mike Bonin. 

Bonin, who represents Los Angeles City Council District 11 encompassing much of the Westside, was served the recall notice on June 15. On Tuesday, the City Clerk approved the petition for circulation. 

“Councilmember Mike Bonin has consistently made promises to his constituency and failed to follow through on these promises since he took office,” reads the recall’s Statement of Reasons. “In summary Councilmember Mike Bonin does not engage with the district and did not improve our quality of life or clean up our neighborhoods. Our streets have become de facto campgrounds, sanitation policies are failing, crime is rising, and Mike Bonin remains unresponsive.” 

Bonin was not immediately available for comment Tuesday on the approval for circulation of the petition for recall. 

In a statement released after being served the recall in June, Bonin called the petition a waste of tax dollars. In addition, the councilmember claimed that the campaign is backed by right-wing forces. 

“A recall election, held right before regularly scheduled city elections, would be a waste of millions of dollars of taxpayer money — dollars that could be better invested in addressing our homelessness crisis,” Bonin, who has announced a run for a third and final term in 2022, wrote in said. “This recall has been championed by the same right wing forces that are trying to erode our democratic process and take down progressive officials across the state.” 

In addition to the recall election for California Governor Gavin Newsom, last month recall papers were served to Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents neighborhoods including Silver Lake and Hollywood. Last Friday the City Clerk approved for circulation the petition against Raman. A recall effort is also underway against LA County District Attorney George Gascón. 

Under City of Los Angeles recall rules, once the recall paperwork is approved, campaigns have 120 days to collect signatures from 15 percent of registered voters in the district, which in District 11 is at least 27,387 signatures. If sufficient signatures are obtained and verified, a presentation to recall will be made to the City Council at some point in December. Council would then have 14 days to call for an election. If Council does not act within those 14 days, LA County election officials would call for an election. 

Bonin has faced backlash in recent months since introducing a motion to explore the possibility of bringing more temporary homeless shelters to a range of public spaces on the Westside, including Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades. The motion, which recently passed City Council initiating a feasibility study, has been met with opposition from many residents and stakeholders in the district. A change.org petition against the proposal has collected over 31,000 signatures

This is not the first time Bonin–who was first elected in 2013 and reelected in 2017–has faced a recall effort. In 2017 critics of his “road diets” (eliminating traffic lanes as part of an effort to reduce pedestrian and cycling injuries) launched an unsuccessful campaign to remove Bonin from office after the program led to increased traffic and congestion in many residential streets

in News, Politics
Related Posts
News, Video

Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire: Palisades Today – July 12, 2021

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire * Plan Your...
FIlm, News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

A house fire burns Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Firefighters Battle Heavy Palisades Home Fire

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

LAFD put out fire early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters put out a heavy house fire that broke out...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
News, Video

Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District: Palisades Today – July 6, 2021

July 7, 2021

Read more
July 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District * Private Malibu...
News

Senator Ben Allen to Appear at Upcoming PPCC Meeting

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

July 8, 6-7:30 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro State Senator Ben Allen is slated as a special guest speaker for the...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Palisades Fourth of July Parade, Fireworks Are Back This Weekend

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Parade, fireworks, fighter plan flyover this Sunday By Sam Caatanzaro The Palisades Fourth of July Parade and fireworks show are...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16. LAFD Photo/ Harry Garvin.
Homeless, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Fires from homeless encampments are threatening our local...
News

Pacific Palisades Passport Fair This Week

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

July 2 and 3 at Palisades Post Office By Chad Winthrop A passport fair is coming to the Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts: Palisades Today – June 28, 2021

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts * Councilman...
News

Residents Believe Homeless Couple Started Recent Pacific Palisades Mobile Home Park Fire

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

June 15 fire breaks out Bowl Mobile Home Park By Toi Creel A homeless couple is accused being the cause...
News, Video

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Investigation Underway After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore Near Malibu Pier

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Panga boat washes ashore Monday morning By Chad Winthrop An investigation is underway after an unoccupied panga boat was found...
News, Video

Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR