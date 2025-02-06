(Photos) Kamala Harris Visits Destruction of Palisades Fire

Photo: Will Canavan

Harris spoke with first responders, service providers, and evacuees about recovery efforts and resources

Former Vice President Kamala Harris joined Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to survey the damage caused by the Palisades Fire and meet with those impacted by the disaster. Harris visited fire-ravaged areas before stopping at the Westwood Recreation Center, which has served as an evacuation site for displaced residents.

During her visit, Harris spoke with first responders, service providers, and evacuees about ongoing recovery efforts and available resources.

